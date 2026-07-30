Provide medical treatment to pellet gun victims: SC orders Delhi 

The bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also asked the Delhi Police to submit its standing order on the graded use of force in crowd-control situations.

It has issued a notice to the central government, seeking its response on rules regulating police deployment of pellet guns.

The petitioners argued that the firing of metallic pellets by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) violated established guidelines and requested judicial scrutiny.