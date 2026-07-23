P.S. Prasanth arrested in Sabarimala gold probe, former TDB president
India
P.S. Prasanth, former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), has been arrested in the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft investigation.
He's now the third ex-TDB chief from Kerala's Left Democratic Front to be taken into custody, adding more heat to debates around temple property mismanagement.
Gold-plated artifact partly stripped, leasing alleged
Back in 2019, a devotee claimed his gold-plated copper artifact vanished after he donated it to the Sabarimala temple. It was later found, but with a chunk of its gold missing, investigators think about 4.5kg were stripped off during refurbishment at a Chennai workshop.
There are also accusations that sacred items were secretly leased out for private worship and that traditional rituals were ignored.