PSEB announces 2026-27 exam dates for Punjab students
Heads up, Punjab students! PSEB just dropped the exam dates for the 2026-27 school year.
Written exams for Classes eight and 12 kick off on March 5, 2027, while Class 10 starts a bit later on March 19, 2027.
Practical exams for everyone are lined up from January 8 to January 20, 2027.
Punjab students plan revision check pseb.ac.in
With practicals coming up soon in January, it's a good idea to start planning your revision now.
The subject-wise date sheets aren't out yet, but you'll find them soon on pseb.ac.in, so keep checking.
If you're in the Open School System, the written examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12 applies to you too; stay tuned online for more updates and details as they come out.