PTI finds Delhi students living in cramped, unsafe rental rooms
Heading to Delhi for college? Students are finding it tough to secure decent places to stay.
A PTI spot check highlights cramped rooms (some other rooms measured only around 6-7 feet by 4-5 feet), shared bathrooms, and extra fees in popular student hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Kamla Nagar.
With poorly maintained buildings and even balconies turned into bathrooms, many feel stuck, not wanting to burden their families further.
Delhi rents ₹6,000-₹13,000, brokers vanish
Rent ranges from ₹6,000 to ₹13,000 a month, plus another ₹2,000 for basics like electricity and food.
Students say brokers often disappear after taking deposits or post fake property photos online.
Safety is a real concern: overcrowded buildings with shops below are fire hazards, while dark lanes make daily life risky, especially for women.
After a recent building collapse in Satya Niketan that killed seven people, students are urging authorities to step up and provide safer, more affordable housing.