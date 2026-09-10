PTI finds Delhi students living in cramped, unsafe rental rooms

Heading to Delhi for college? Students are finding it tough to secure decent places to stay.

A PTI spot check highlights cramped rooms (some other rooms measured only around 6-7 feet by 4-5 feet), shared bathrooms, and extra fees in popular student hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Kamla Nagar.

With poorly maintained buildings and even balconies turned into bathrooms, many feel stuck, not wanting to burden their families further.