Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy seeks 50L/cr for cyclone-hit Yanam
Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to the central government, requesting ₹50 crore in emergency funds after Cyclone Arnab hit Yanam hard.
In his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, he highlighted how the cyclone left a trail of destruction, damaging crops, homes, and public infrastructure all across the region.
Yanam needs immediate restoration support
Yanam's situation is especially tough because it's a small, isolated area with limited resources.
The cyclone wiped out paddy fields over 101 hectares, damaged coconut and banana plantations, damaged electric poles, and damaged key spots like the local hospital.
Around 30 houses and fishing gear were also damaged, meaning many families are struggling to get back on their feet.
Immediate support is crucial for restoring basic services and helping people rebuild.