Puducherry CM asks Jaishankar to help free 11 fishermen held by Sri Lanka
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to step in after 11 Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 1.
The fishermen, from Karaikal and Tamil Nadu, were picked up near Kodiyakarai for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters.
Their families are appealing for quick action from both state and central governments.
Why should you care?
This isn't just a one-off—right now, the Sri Lankan Navy is holding Indian fishermen and boats, disrupting life for fishing communities along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.
These repeated arrests hit families hard, leaving them worried about loved ones.
The issue also puts extra strain on India-Sri Lanka relations, making it more than just a local problem.