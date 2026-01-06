Puducherry CM asks Jaishankar to help free 11 fishermen held by Sri Lanka India Jan 06, 2026

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to step in after 11 Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 1.

The fishermen, from Karaikal and Tamil Nadu, were picked up near Kodiyakarai for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters.

Their families are appealing for quick action from both state and central governments.