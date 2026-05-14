Puducherry launches Census 2027 self-enumeration May 17 to 31

Puducherry to field 445 door-to-door enumerators

The urban area has been mapped into 434 blocks across 33 wards, and about 445 government staff are set to handle door-to-door checks after self-enumeration ends.

Training for these enumerators wraps up by May 22.

Officials are encouraging everyone to use the online portal first. It's quicker, easier, and helps make sure the data is spot-on.