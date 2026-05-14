Puducherry launches Census 2027 self-enumeration May 17 to 31
India
Puducherry is kicking off its Census 2027 with a self-enumeration option online from May 17 to May 31.
Locals can fill in their details at https://se.census.gov.in before officials start visiting homes in June.
The census will happen in two phases: first, listing houses and collecting housing information from June 1-30, then the main population count in February 2027.
Puducherry to field 445 door-to-door enumerators
The urban area has been mapped into 434 blocks across 33 wards, and about 445 government staff are set to handle door-to-door checks after self-enumeration ends.
Training for these enumerators wraps up by May 22.
Officials are encouraging everyone to use the online portal first. It's quicker, easier, and helps make sure the data is spot-on.