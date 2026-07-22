Puja Biswas arrested in Ashoknagar with 6 pistols, 200 rounds
India
West Bengal police caught Puja Biswas (nicknamed "Revolver Rani") trying to smuggle six pistols and 200 live rounds through Ashoknagar while disguised as a commuter.
She was arrested on Sunday with the weapons packed in jute bags, along with cash and phones.
Puja Biswas had prior arms conviction
Turns out, Biswas is no stranger to this game; she's already served jail time for arms trafficking but went right back to it.
Police believe the guns came from Bihar and were headed for Bangladesh, possibly using her husband's clothing shop as cover.
A special team is now digging deeper into her network and the source of these weapons.