Pulley glitch strands workers 50m underground at Kumardihi A mine
India
A pulley glitch at the Kumardihi A coal mine in West Bengal left several workers stranded about 50 meters underground on Monday.
The lifting cage, which moves people in and out, suddenly stopped when a rope slipped off the drum.
Thankfully, everyone is safe so far, with no injuries, and food and water have reached those stuck below.
Satish Jha says rescue work underway
"Work was underway to bring them out safely," said ECL CMD Satish Jha.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared that communication with the trapped workers is ongoing and ventilation underground is fine.
Repairs are underway, with a team of policemen deployed at the site, while senior district administration officials were also present.