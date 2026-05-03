Pune 3-year-old's rape-murder: Protesters block Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway was severely disrupted on Saturday due to protests in Pune , Maharashtra . The protests were triggered by the rape and murder of a 3-and-a-half-year-old girl in Bhor taluka's Nasrapur village. Hundreds of people blocked the highway, leading to massive traffic jams and prompting Pune traffic police to issue advisories for motorists to avoid certain routes, according to Hindustan Times.

Protest details Protest was peaceful till demonstrators tried to block highway The girl's body was placed on the ground by her family members and other protesters in the Navale Bridge area. They demanded strict punishment for the accused, a 65-year-old man arrested by police for sexually assaulting and killing the girl in a cow shed. The protest was peaceful until demonstrators tried to block the highway, leading to police intervention to disperse them.

Accused's confession Accused has previous molestation cases registered under POCSO Act The accused allegedly lured the child into a cattle shed on the pretext of showing her a calf, where he sexually assaulted and killed her. Some reports suggests the accused lured the child with food. He had previous cases of molestation registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 1998 and 2015. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said, "He is an elderly man with a similar pattern of behavior."

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