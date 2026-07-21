Pune blocks heavy, oversized vehicles entering city until further orders
Pune is blocking heavy and oversized vehicles from entering the city until further orders to help avoid messy traffic jams during the rainy season.
Only goods trucks are allowed between 11pm and 6am and they have to stick to specific routes.
Truckers have been asked to use alternate roads for now.
New detours and night routes listed
If you're driving a heavy vehicle around Pune, there are new detours:
Solapur-Mumbai trucks should take the Kedgaon-Chaufula-Nhavare-Talegaon Dhamdhere-Shikrapur-Chakan route;
Mumbai-Solapur traffic needs to use Talegaon Dabhade-Chakan-Shikrapur-Talegaon Dhamdhere-Nhavare-Kedgaon-Chaufula or Ashtapur-Koregaon Mul-Uruli Kanchan;
and Mumbai-Ahilyanagar vehicles should follow Talegaon-Chakan-Khed-Manchar-Narayangaon-Alephata.
Goods trucks entering Pune at night also have set paths:
Ahilyanagar traffic goes via Nagar Road-Wagholi-Kharadi Bypass-Shastri Nagar Chowk-Golf Club Chowk-Alandi Road Junction-Chandrama Chowk-Poultry Chowk-Harris Bridge, while Solapur trucks take Magarpatta-Bhaironala-Lullanagar Chowk-Gangadham Chowk-Market Yard.
Stick to these routes so everyone gets around more smoothly this monsoon.