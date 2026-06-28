Pune businesswoman gets ₹5cr WhatsApp extortion call, Lawrence Bishnoi link
India
A woman entrepreneur in Pune's Wakad area got a chilling WhatsApp call demanding ₹5 crore, with threats to her family, from someone claiming ties to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Even her husband, who is currently in Dubai, received similar threats, all coming from an international number.
Bishnoi extortion calls traced to Virginia
The Bishnoi gang has been targeting business owners by sending threats from abroad and using local criminals for intimidation.
In some cases, shops were shot at when owners did not pay up.
Police traced these latest calls to Virginia, US. Now, the family has police protection and a special team is on the case.
Central agencies and state forces are teaming up to crack down on this growing extortion network.