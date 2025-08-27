Pune: Drunk waiter stabs boss to death during argument
On Tuesday night in Pune's Uttam Nagar, a heated argument at Peacock Restaurant and Bar turned deadly.
Waiter Umesh Dilip Giri (38) fatally stabbed his employer, Santosh Sundar Shetty (44), with a kitchen knife.
The dispute began when Shetty warned Giri about drinking alcohol during work hours and refused to pay his salary due to his short 22-day tenure and an advance already given.
Case being handled under murder charges
Shetty was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Police arrested Giri early Wednesday. He had been staying in the restaurant's staff quarters.
Investigators say Giri has no prior criminal record.
The case is being handled under murder charges that could mean life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
Police are now gathering evidence in the case, which centers on the workplace dispute that led to this tragic outcome.