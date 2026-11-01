Pune FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe opens laddu to check safety
India
At a Diwali celebration in Pune, Maharashtra, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe made an unexpected move by breaking open a laddu right at the snack counter launch to check if it was safe to eat.
He physically inspected it and later publicly praised the initiative, saying the quality was compliant with food safety regulations.
Maharashtra FDA launches festival adulteration campaign
This laddoo test is part of a bigger FDA campaign across Maharashtra to fight food adulteration during festivals.
So far, they have seized huge amounts of dodgy edible oil and spices, inspected hundreds of factories, made dozens of arrests, and shut down several businesses.
The FDA also reminds everyone: avoid sweets that look unnaturally bright, always check expiration dates, and be cautious with super-cheap snacks.