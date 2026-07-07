Siya Goyal secretly married co-accused boyfriend after engagement to Ketan
What's the story
In a shocking development in the Pune fort murder case, it is learned that Siya Goyal had secretly married her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary four months ago, sources told NDTV. Goyal was engaged to Ketan Agarwal in February and the couple's wedding was scheduled for November. However, on June 18, Agarwal died after he was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.
Investigation underway
Police investigating validity of secret marriage
The Pune Rural Police are looking into claims that a secret marriage between Goyal and Chaudhary took place at a local registrar's office four months ago. They are checking if there is a marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act, which would invalidate Goyal's engagement with Agarwal. Two of Goyal's college friends who allegedly signed as witnesses to this secret marriage are also under investigation, sources told the new channel.
Evidence recovery
Investigators looking into deleted Instagram photos
According to the report, technical teams are trying to recover deleted photos from a private Instagram account that allegedly showed Goyal and Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands. Investigators believe the murder plot may have been rushed after Agarwal's family requested documents from Goyal for a destination wedding in Udaipur. The police are also looking into Chaudhary's bank records to see if he paid a middleman to bypass mandatory public notice requirements for their secret marriage.
Custody status
Both Goyal, Chaudhary in judicial custody
Both Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody as the investigation continues. Agarwal, a Pune businessman, was engaged to Goyal after meeting her through family matchmakers. A hotel had been booked in Udaipur for their planned wedding in November. Police earlier claimed that Goyal told her family that she did not want to marry Agarwal and made at least two more attempts to eliminate him before succeeding on June 18.