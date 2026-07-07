Siya Goyal secretly married co-accused boyfriend after engagement to Ketan

Custody status

Both Goyal, Chaudhary in judicial custody

Both Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody as the investigation continues. Agarwal, a Pune businessman, was engaged to Goyal after meeting her through family matchmakers. A hotel had been booked in Udaipur for their planned wedding in November. Police earlier claimed that Goyal told her family that she did not want to marry Agarwal and made at least two more attempts to eliminate him before succeeding on June 18.