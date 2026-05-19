Pune fuel up ₹3, traders expect pricier produce
Pune just saw a ₹3 per liter jump in gasoline and diesel prices, the first hike in over four years.
Because most fruits and vegetables get here by road, traders at Gultekdi market say transport costs are likely to go up, so expect your favorite produce to cost more soon.
Tomatoes potatoes mangoes apples may rise
Staples like Satara tomatoes and northern potatoes could be 10% pricier by the end of May.
Mangoes from Uttar Pradesh might see a 10% to 15% bump in around June.
Apples from Himachal Pradesh might see a 10% to 15% bump in around August.
Marginal farmers, hit by unseasonal rains, may choose to sell locally instead of shipping to Pune, which could push vegetable prices up even more, possibly by 20% to 25%.
As trader Yuvraj Kachi puts it, "We're seeing tough times for both farmers and buyers."
Ajit Ghule warns pineapples papayas rise
With transport costs rising, fruits like Kerala pineapples and Solapur papayas will also get costlier: expect a 5% to 10% increase if fuel prices stay high.
Trader Ajit Ghule warns that the added costs will ultimately be passed on to customers.