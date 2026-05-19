Pune fuel up ₹3, traders expect pricier produce

Tomatoes potatoes mangoes apples may rise

Staples like Satara tomatoes and northern potatoes could be 10% pricier by the end of May.

Mangoes from Uttar Pradesh might see a 10% to 15% bump in around June.

Apples from Himachal Pradesh might see a 10% to 15% bump in around August.

Marginal farmers, hit by unseasonal rains, may choose to sell locally instead of shipping to Pune, which could push vegetable prices up even more, possibly by 20% to 25%.

As trader Yuvraj Kachi puts it, "We're seeing tough times for both farmers and buyers."