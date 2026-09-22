Pune Ganeshotsav draws military, sports and political visitors to mandals
Pune's Ganeshotsav celebrations are drawing some big names this year.
At the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal, Southern Command chief Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pushkar (with his wife) joined devotees for aarti, while badminton star Saina Nehwal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the mandal.
Pushkar even shared it was his first visit to the mandal.
Visits highlight Pune Ganeshotsav unity
Assam Rifles head Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera and actor Isha Koppikar also stopped by the same mandal.
Meanwhile, at the iconic Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis joined in on September 16.
All these visits highlight how Pune's 10-day Ganeshotsav brings people together, from leaders to celebrities to everyday folks, to celebrate and seek blessings.