Pune Ganeshotsav draws military, sports and political visitors to mandals

Pune's Ganeshotsav celebrations are drawing some big names this year.

At the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal, Southern Command chief Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pushkar (with his wife) joined devotees for aarti, while badminton star Saina Nehwal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the mandal.

Pushkar even shared it was his first visit to the mandal.