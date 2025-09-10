Next Article
Pune gang leader's family involved in murder: 6 arrested
Six people, including a known gang leader, his daughter, and two grandsons, have been arrested by Pune's Crime Branch after engineering student Ayush Komkar was shot dead outside his home on September 5.
The arrests followed a complaint from Komkar's mother, with charges filed against 13 people under new criminal laws.
Feud between families suspected
Police believe the killing was linked to a long-running family feud.
Eight suspects have been caught so far, and those in custody will stay with police until September 15 as investigations continue.
Defense lawyers claim their clients are being falsely accused because of the family dispute.
More updates are expected as the case unfolds.