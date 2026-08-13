Who's Jaspal Singh, Pune lawyer arrested for attacking Sukhbir Badal 

Singh allegedly approached Badal and attacked him with a kirpan.

A police officer, Santosh Kendre, who was part of Badal's security detail, quickly intervened, sustaining injuries himself while trying to protect Badal.

The accused was immediately caught and during the chaos, his turban came off.

Videos showed people at the scene helping Singh retie his turban.

Badal was rushed to a hospital where he received two to three stitches on his right hand but is now out of danger.