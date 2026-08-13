Who's Jaspal Singh, Pune lawyer arrested for attacking Sukhbir Badal
What's the story
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a kirpan at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The attacker has been identified as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, a lawyer from Pune who has been associated with the Mata Sahib Devan Ji Gurdwara in Mugat for two years, working as a sevadar. The incident occurred around 1:45pm when Badal was descending the gurdwara steps after offering prayers.
Attack details
Badal received stitches on hand
Singh allegedly approached Badal and attacked him with a kirpan.
A police officer, Santosh Kendre, who was part of Badal's security detail, quickly intervened, sustaining injuries himself while trying to protect Badal.
The accused was immediately caught and during the chaos, his turban came off.
Videos showed people at the scene helping Singh retie his turban.
Badal was rushed to a hospital where he received two to three stitches on his right hand but is now out of danger.
Twitter Post
Attacker's turban came off amid chaos
#BREAKING : The assailant who allegedly attempted to attack SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with a knife has been identified.— ashish srivastava (@ashishsri85) August 13, 2026
The incident took place in Punjab, where the attacker reportedly tried to strike Badal with a kirpan.#SukhbirBadal #Punjab #SAD pic.twitter.com/DelLWA4oLC
Ongoing investigation
Singh has been taken into custody
According to initial investigation, the Nihang tried to stab Badal in the stomach before the security officer quickly intervened.
Singh has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police about his motives for the attack.
During questioning, he reportedly told police that he "Just felt like doing this."
Singh is a resident of Solapur Bazaar in Pune and had been living at Mata Sahib Gurdwara for two years.
CM
Fadnavis, PM speak to Badal
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the attack. He spoke to Nanded Superintendent of Police Rohan Neelabh and sought details about the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Badal's wife, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and inquired about his health.
Badal and Modi had met on August 7, a meeting that sparked speculation about a possible re-alliance between the SAD and BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.