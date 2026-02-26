Pune man fakes kidnapping to get ₹2 lakh ransom

He was hiding in a housing society

Police checked CCTV and spotted Dwivedi alone in an autorickshaw—no kidnappers in sight.

Turns out, he was hiding out at a housing society from February 9-12 while calling his family as if he were captive.

He later traveled to Ahmedabad and Prayagraj before returning to Pune later in February.

When questioned by police, Dwivedi admitted making it all up for money—mainly to fuel his gaming addiction.

After getting ₹10,000 from his family, he was arrested later in February for extortion and giving false information.

He's now in custody while the investigation continues.