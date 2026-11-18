Pune man Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni posed as IAS, cheated ₹35L
A 21-year-old from Pune, Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni, was caught pretending to be an IAS officer and cheating his own housing society out of ₹35 lakh.
Acting as the society chairman, he promised residents unsold flats in the society through a lottery system at attractive prices and even forged signatures to move money into his personal account.
Hitesh Kulkarni arrested, ₹10L FD loan
Kulkarni convinced people he was working as a bureaucrat with the central government, getting them to transfer large sums for flat deals.
He also took out a ₹10 lakh loan against the society's fixed deposits without approval.
Police arrested him on November 16 under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).