Pune mandates CCTV in school busses for fitness certificate renewals
Heads up, Pune students! Schools and bus operators have just three months to step up their safety game.
At a recent meeting, Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade made it clear: every school bus needs working CCTV cameras if it wants its fitness certificates renewed.
If schools don't follow the new rules, they could face action or even lose their bus permits.
Maharashtra updates school bus regulations
The updated Maharashtra school bus regulations now require police checks for drivers, conductors, helpers and other school transport personnel, training, and medical exams.
For students up to class 5, every trip must have additional supervision through a female attendant or another designated staff member, and schools need to make sure children with disabilities get extra support.
Authorities will run inspection drives to check compliance, and schools have to upload key information online.
Bus fares will also be kept in check by the Regional Transport Authority, so everyone's looking out for safer rides in three months!