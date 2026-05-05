Pune Mayor Nagpure announces no water cuts until May 31

PMC inspects dams, plans AI detection

The PMC checked all major dams, Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar, and Khadakwasla, and reviewed water levels for summer.

They have finished maintenance at all 17 treatment plants and will use new technology such as artificial intelligence leak detection and robotic camera inspections.

Plus, with their Equal Water Supply Scheme, they are building more treatment plants and pipelines to cover both old and new parts of the city.