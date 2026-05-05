Pune Mayor Nagpure announces no water cuts until May 31
India
Good news for Pune. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure just announced there will not be any water cuts in the city until May 31, 2026.
This move follows concerns from local representatives about shortages, and she has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation, or PMC, to keep things running smoothly so everyone gets enough water.
PMC inspects dams, plans AI detection
The PMC checked all major dams, Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar, and Khadakwasla, and reviewed water levels for summer.
They have finished maintenance at all 17 treatment plants and will use new technology such as artificial intelligence leak detection and robotic camera inspections.
Plus, with their Equal Water Supply Scheme, they are building more treatment plants and pipelines to cover both old and new parts of the city.