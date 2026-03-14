LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Pune: Mob of 200 attacks 14 Muslims, breaking Ramzan fast
Pune: Mob of 200 attacks 14 Muslims, breaking Ramzan fast
The attackers were reportedly affiliated with right-wing groups

Pune: Mob of 200 attacks 14 Muslims, breaking Ramzan fast

By Snehil Singh
Mar 14, 2026
03:59 pm
What's the story

A group of 14 Muslims was allegedly attacked by a mob in Pune on Friday evening. The incident occurred near Bhiwari, ahead of Bopdeo Ghat, when the group had gathered for their iftar meal. The attackers, reportedly affiliated with right-wing groups, questioned the group's presence and then assaulted them with sticks and iron rods.

Attack details

Victims were surrounded by nearly 200 men

According to a report by Hindustan Times, one victim said they were surrounded by nearly 200 men who removed their caps and assaulted them. Another victim, Abrar Khan, reportedly said they learned that displaying Muslim identity was not allowed in the village. He also criticized the police for not acting on their complaint for nearly five hours.

Activist's claim

Police were initially hesitant to register a case

Social activist Taj Siddiqui alleged that the police were initially hesitant to register a case. He claimed that the attack was pre-planned and demanded immediate arrests of those responsible. The victims suffered serious head injuries in the assault. Siddiqui also said a delegation would meet Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh regarding this matter.

Advertisement

Legal action

FIR lodged under relevant sections

An FIR has been lodged at the Saswad police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Bombay Police Act. The police are currently investigating the incident and have registered a case against unidentified people. A video of the attack was circulated on social media, triggering local protests demanding swift action against the attackers.

Advertisement