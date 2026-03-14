Pune: Mob of 200 attacks 14 Muslims, breaking Ramzan fast
What's the story
A group of 14 Muslims was allegedly attacked by a mob in Pune on Friday evening. The incident occurred near Bhiwari, ahead of Bopdeo Ghat, when the group had gathered for their iftar meal. The attackers, reportedly affiliated with right-wing groups, questioned the group's presence and then assaulted them with sticks and iron rods.
Attack details
Victims were surrounded by nearly 200 men
According to a report by Hindustan Times, one victim said they were surrounded by nearly 200 men who removed their caps and assaulted them. Another victim, Abrar Khan, reportedly said they learned that displaying Muslim identity was not allowed in the village. He also criticized the police for not acting on their complaint for nearly five hours.
Activist's claim
Police were initially hesitant to register a case
Social activist Taj Siddiqui alleged that the police were initially hesitant to register a case. He claimed that the attack was pre-planned and demanded immediate arrests of those responsible. The victims suffered serious head injuries in the assault. Siddiqui also said a delegation would meet Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh regarding this matter.
Legal action
FIR lodged under relevant sections
An FIR has been lodged at the Saswad police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Bombay Police Act. The police are currently investigating the incident and have registered a case against unidentified people. A video of the attack was circulated on social media, triggering local protests demanding swift action against the attackers.