Pune: Mob of 200 attacks 14 Muslims, breaking Ramzan fast

A group of 14 Muslims was allegedly attacked by a mob in Pune on Friday evening. The incident occurred near Bhiwari, ahead of Bopdeo Ghat, when the group had gathered for their iftar meal. The attackers, reportedly affiliated with right-wing groups, questioned the group's presence and then assaulted them with sticks and iron rods.

Attack details Victims were surrounded by nearly 200 men According to a report by Hindustan Times, one victim said they were surrounded by nearly 200 men who removed their caps and assaulted them. Another victim, Abrar Khan, reportedly said they learned that displaying Muslim identity was not allowed in the village. He also criticized the police for not acting on their complaint for nearly five hours.

Activist's claim Police were initially hesitant to register a case Social activist Taj Siddiqui alleged that the police were initially hesitant to register a case. He claimed that the attack was pre-planned and demanded immediate arrests of those responsible. The victims suffered serious head injuries in the assault. Siddiqui also said a delegation would meet Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh regarding this matter.

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