Pune-Mumbai Expressway's missing link set to open by May 2024
The long-awaited missing link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Lonavala is in its final stages and is expected to open by May 2024.
Once it opens, you'll save about 30 minutes on your drive between Pune and Mumbai.
Despite some monsoon delays, the MSRDC has finished the tunnels and is nearing the completion of bridge cables.
What makes this stretch special?
This 13.3-km segment packs some serious engineering flex: tunnels stretching 8.9km and 1.9km, a dramatic 650m cable-stayed bridge over valleys, and a viaduct with ventilation systems and crash barriers—all designed to handle heavy traffic safely.
Why does it matter for your next road trip?
The new link will let you skip the old ghat route's sharp curves, steep slopes, and landslide-prone spots that slow down over 75,000 vehicles daily (and way more on weekends).
It should finally ease those notorious traffic jams between Pune and Mumbai—a big win for anyone who travels this busy route.