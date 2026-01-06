Pune-Mumbai Expressway's missing link set to open by May 2024 India Jan 06, 2026

The long-awaited missing link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Lonavala is in its final stages and is expected to open by May 2024.

Once it opens, you'll save about 30 minutes on your drive between Pune and Mumbai.

Despite some monsoon delays, the MSRDC has finished the tunnels and is nearing the completion of bridge cables.