Pune Municipal Corporation cancels planned water shutdown after tanker strike
Pune almost faced a citywide water shutdown this Thursday, but Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) called it off after private tanker operators went on strike.
The operators were upset over strict action taken by the civic body following two tragic deaths caused by reckless tanker driving in Mohammadwafi.
The planned maintenance shutdown would have hit areas like Parvati, Vadgaon Budhruk, and Pune Cantonment.
Pune PMC considering alternate-day water supply
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure stepped up and promised to take the tanker operators' concerns to the administration, which helped end the strike and kept Pune's taps running.
Still, with dam levels at just 45% of capacity, PMC is thinking about alternate-day water supply to save resources, so some water cuts could be on the way if monsoon rains are delayed.