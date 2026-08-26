Pune Municipal Corporation halts water for Parvati maintenance August 27
India
Heads up, Pune! Large parts of the city will have no water supply this Thursday (August 27) because the PMC is doing some scheduled maintenance and repair work at the Parvati Water Treatment Plant.
That means pipelines, pumps, and electrical systems are getting fixed, so taps across town, including in Aundh, Baner, Katraj Gaothan, Yerawada, and more, will be dry for the day.
Water returns Friday, store enough water
Water will start coming back gradually on Friday (August 28), but expect low pressure at first while things get back to normal.
The PMC is asking residents in the affected areas to store enough water ahead of time and plan daily routines accordingly.