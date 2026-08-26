Pune Municipal Corporation halts water for Parvati maintenance August 27

Heads up, Pune! Large parts of the city will have no water supply this Thursday (August 27) because the PMC is doing some scheduled maintenance and repair work at the Parvati Water Treatment Plant.

That means pipelines, pumps, and electrical systems are getting fixed, so taps across town, including in Aundh, Baner, Katraj Gaothan, Yerawada, and more, will be dry for the day.