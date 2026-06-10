Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters evacuated after bomb threat email
India
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters was cleared out on Wednesday after staff got an email threatening explosions at the building and the mayor's office.
City officials didn't waste time: they called in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and a full search is now on.
PMC building remains sealed pending search
Right now, no one's allowed inside the PMC building until security teams finish checking everything out.
Civic officials are digging into the email, and security around the area has been stepped up.
Everyone's waiting for updates from officials as they work to make sure things are safe.