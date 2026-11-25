Street vendors now have to keep trash bins for both wet and dry waste or face rising penalties.

Property owners can't ignore illegal dumping anymore: owners responsible for garbage dumped on their vacant plots will have cleanup costs added to their property tax bill if the owner does not pay after PMC carries out the cleanup.

Even ward officials aren't off the hook; they may also face disciplinary action if they don't enforce these new cleanliness rules.

As PMC chief Naval Kishore Ram put it, everyone's got a role in keeping Pune clean.