Pune Municipal Corporation mulls water holiday amid 15% cut order
Pune might have to deal with less water as Pune Municipal Corporation, or PMC, is considering either a weekly "water holiday" or supplying water on alternate days, following an order to cut usage by 15%.
This move comes as officials worry about a weak monsoon, but nothing is final until the municipal commissioner and elected leaders give the green light.
Pune residents encouraged to store water
If a weekly water holiday happens, supply could drop by 10% over three months. Going alternate days would mean a steeper 25% cut, so expect water every other day.
Right now, Pune gets about 1.65 billion liters a day from Khadakwasla Dam.
Residents are being encouraged to store extra water, use borewell or well water for chores, and get rainwater-harvesting tanks ready just in case these changes kick in.
The good news? Dam levels are better than last year, so there is still some breathing room.