Pune Municipal Corporation mulls water holiday amid 15% cut order

Pune residents encouraged to store water

If a weekly water holiday happens, supply could drop by 10% over three months. Going alternate days would mean a steeper 25% cut, so expect water every other day.

Right now, Pune gets about 1.65 billion liters a day from Khadakwasla Dam.

Residents are being encouraged to store extra water, use borewell or well water for chores, and get rainwater-harvesting tanks ready just in case these changes kick in.

The good news? Dam levels are better than last year, so there is still some breathing room.