Pune nurse loses over ₹4L after deepfake Ratan Tata video

The nurse clicked on an Instagram ad featuring the fake Tata endorsement, shared her details, and was guided to register on a phony investment site.

Over several months, she transferred money across 11 transactions while scammers showed her fake returns.

When she tried to withdraw funds and was asked for more money, she realized it was a scam and reported it to police.

Authorities are now investigating and warning everyone to be extra careful with investment offers online, especially those using celebrity faces or promises that seem too good to be true.