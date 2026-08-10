Pune nurse loses over ₹4L after deepfake Ratan Tata video
A 38-year-old nurse from Pune lost over ₹4 lakh after falling for a cyber scam that used a deepfake video of late industrialist Ratan Tata.
The fake video was spotted on Instagram in October 2024 and convinced her to invest in a bogus scheme, showing just how real and risky deepfakes have become in online scams.
Police probe after Instagram ad scam
The nurse clicked on an Instagram ad featuring the fake Tata endorsement, shared her details, and was guided to register on a phony investment site.
Over several months, she transferred money across 11 transactions while scammers showed her fake returns.
When she tried to withdraw funds and was asked for more money, she realized it was a scam and reported it to police.
Authorities are now investigating and warning everyone to be extra careful with investment offers online, especially those using celebrity faces or promises that seem too good to be true.