Pune officer loses ₹2cr to fake money-laundering scam

Scam used fake CBI identity and WhatsApp calls

The fraud started with a WhatsApp call from someone pretending to be "CBI Sub Inspector Sharma," who claimed the officer was part of a ₹70 crore scam.

Using official-sounding language and fake documents, they got him to share his bank details and send funds for so-called verification.

Only after losing his savings did a friend alert him; he then reported the crime to cyber police, highlighting how these scams still catch people off guard despite all the warnings.