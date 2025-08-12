Pune: Over 25,000 dog bite cases reported in 2024

PMC has sterilized and vaccinated over 1.14 lakh stray dogs

To tackle this, the PMC has sterilized and vaccinated over 1.14 lakh stray dogs in two years (about 4,000 each month).

Thankfully, there haven't been any recent rabies deaths.

Still, experts from the Pune Platform for Collaborative Response say it's time for a bigger plan: more shelters, CCTV in facilities, citywide capture drives, and better public awareness about following rules during these operations.