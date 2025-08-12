Next Article
Pune: Over 25,000 dog bite cases reported in 2024
Pune has reported 25,899 dog bite cases in 2024, with 14,147 cases registered by June this year, pushing the total above 65,000 since January 2022.
The city is dealing with a huge stray dog population—about 1.8 lakh now and expected to reach nearly 2.5 lakh after merging with new areas.
PMC has sterilized and vaccinated over 1.14 lakh stray dogs
To tackle this, the PMC has sterilized and vaccinated over 1.14 lakh stray dogs in two years (about 4,000 each month).
Thankfully, there haven't been any recent rabies deaths.
Still, experts from the Pune Platform for Collaborative Response say it's time for a bigger plan: more shelters, CCTV in facilities, citywide capture drives, and better public awareness about following rules during these operations.