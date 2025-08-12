Bihar voter list update: SC finds no mass exclusion proof

Petitioners point out living people marked dead, other issues

Some petitioners pointed out issues like living people being marked as dead on the rolls.

The Election Commission admitted mistakes can happen with such huge lists but promised no one gets removed without proper notice or process.

Meanwhile, critics like Yogendra Yadav say this revision is leaving too many people out, while opposition parties allege it favors the ruling NDA—all adding fuel to pre-election debates in Bihar.