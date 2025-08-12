Bihar voter list update: SC finds no mass exclusion proof
The Supreme Court just looked into Bihar's big voter list update, after rumors that a whole crore voters were missing.
Turns out, 7.24 crore out of 7.29 crore eligible people actually responded to the Election Commission—so the court called the missing voters claim a "trust deficit" and didn't find proof of mass exclusion.
This review comes right before state elections, so tensions are high.
Petitioners point out living people marked dead, other issues
Some petitioners pointed out issues like living people being marked as dead on the rolls.
The Election Commission admitted mistakes can happen with such huge lists but promised no one gets removed without proper notice or process.
Meanwhile, critics like Yogendra Yadav say this revision is leaving too many people out, while opposition parties allege it favors the ruling NDA—all adding fuel to pre-election debates in Bihar.