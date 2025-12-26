Pune petrol pump owner faces threats over Christmas hats

What happened next?

Ladkat recorded a video of the confrontation, which led the group to leave. She later suggested celebrating all festivals—offering to wear phetas on Padva and skullcaps on Eid—to keep things fair.

After she filed a complaint, police registered a non-cognizable offense against a local VHP leader but haven't filed an FIR yet.

The accused denied any threats, saying employees complained about being forced to wear hats.

Meanwhile, industry reps said wearing festive caps is pretty common at petrol pumps during celebrations.