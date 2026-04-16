Pune PhD scholar dies by suicide after BSI supervisor apology
India
A young Ph.D. scholar in Pune died by suicide in April 2026, after facing harassment from her supervisor at the Botanical Survey of India.
Just days before, her supervisor formally apologized for his behavior in an affidavit prepared at a notary's office in the Shivajinagar court area on ₹500 stamp paper, a step witnessed by her father and marking the first time she shared what she'd been going through.
Botanical Survey of India supervisor arrested
Despite everything, she had said she would visit BSI and collect her thesis material.
Her death has sparked outrage and brought attention to how harassment can deeply affect students' mental health.
The supervisor was arrested on Sunday.
The case is pushing many to demand safer environments for students in academia.