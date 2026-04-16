Pune PhD scholar dies by suicide after BSI supervisor apology India Apr 16, 2026

A young Ph.D. scholar in Pune died by suicide in April 2026, after facing harassment from her supervisor at the Botanical Survey of India.

Just days before, her supervisor formally apologized for his behavior in an affidavit prepared at a notary's office in the Shivajinagar court area on ₹500 stamp paper, a step witnessed by her father and marking the first time she shared what she'd been going through.