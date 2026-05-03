Pune police arrest suspects in 2 child killings May 1
India
Pune faced two deeply disturbing crimes on May 1.
In one case, a three-year-old boy disappeared while playing outside his home; after an intense search, he was found dead in a suitcase inside a house near his residence.
Police say the accused is himself a minor who lured the boy with chocolates and tried to mislead the family during their search.
Juvenile caught near station, 65-year-old arrested
The juvenile suspect was caught near Pune railway station as he tried to escape, thanks to CCTV footage and confidential information.
On the same day, police also arrested a 65-year-old man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in a nearby village.