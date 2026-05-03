Pune police arrest suspects in 2 child killings May 1 India May 03, 2026

Pune faced two deeply disturbing crimes on May 1.

In one case, a three-year-old boy disappeared while playing outside his home; after an intense search, he was found dead in a suitcase inside a house near his residence.

Police say the accused is himself a minor who lured the boy with chocolates and tried to mislead the family during their search.