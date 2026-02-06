Pune police bust ₹1 crore WhatsApp share-trading scam

Fraudsters 1st let victims make small withdrawals to build trust

Fraudsters first let victims make small withdrawals to build trust, then pushed them to invest bigger sums.

Once enough money was collected, the apps went silent and the scammers disappeared.

One 34-year-old IT professional lost ₹26.5 lakh, another investor lost ₹42.7 lakh, and a Shivajinagar resident was duped of ₹50 lakh.

Police say these scams involve victims being added to WhatsApp groups and lured with fake trading tips and have started legal action while urging everyone to stay alert and report suspicious activity.