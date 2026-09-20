Pune police charge 3 including fiancee in Ketan Agarwal murder
In a shocking case from Pune, police have charged three people, including Ketan Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, with his murder at Lohagad Fort this June.
Investigators say the trio not only planned the crime together but also used a fake Instagram account to lure Ketan Agarwal.
The article details an alleged conspiracy.
Fake Instagram lure targeted Ketan Agarwal
The group first thought about hiring someone else for the job but ended up doing it themselves. They picked Lohagad Fort because of a previous death at the fort.
When an initial attempt failed, they set up a fake Instagram account to lure Agarwal with a message suggesting her birthday could be celebrated as a surprise.
Ritesh Sanjay Hange was one of those contacted during this stage and allegedly devised the fake Instagram account plan.