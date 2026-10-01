Pune police detain 80 CJP activists protesting electoral roll changes
India
On Saturday, Pune police detained more than 80 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists who showed up outside Lal Mahal to protest changes in the electoral rolls and actions by the Election Commission.
The authorities hadn't approved the rally, citing concerns about public order, so police stepped in before things could get started.
Activists allege brute force detention
The activists had planned to march from Shaniwar Wada to the collector's office but were stopped and taken to Lashkar police station.
A protester said police used too much force and didn't let them gather peacefully.
A protester said, "brute force" was used to rein them in.
Police said the activists were detained after gathering despite the lack of permission.