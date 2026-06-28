Pune police probe suggests Goyal and Chaudhary plotted Agarwal murder
India
Pune police are digging into a resurfaced video showing Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary chatting at a cricket match, which they think points to a relationship before Goyal married Ketan Agarwal.
Investigators now believe Goyal and Chaudhary may have planned Agarwal's murder together, after several failed attempts, ending with his death during a trek in June.
Investigators gather evidence amid blame
Officers are piecing together deleted chats, call records, and family statements to understand what really happened.
Both suspects are reportedly blaming each other as police try to figure out who played what role in the crime.