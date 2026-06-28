Pune police probe suggests Goyal and Chaudhary plotted Agarwal murder India Jun 28, 2026

Pune police are digging into a resurfaced video showing Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary chatting at a cricket match, which they think points to a relationship before Goyal married Ketan Agarwal.

Investigators now believe Goyal and Chaudhary may have planned Agarwal's murder together, after several failed attempts, ending with his death during a trek in June.