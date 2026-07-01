Pune police probe whether Siya Goyal tampered with phone evidence
The murder case of Pune real estate agent Ketan Agarwal just got more complicated.
Police are now looking into whether his fiancee, Siya Goyal, tampered with evidence: specifically, Agarwal's phone was with her for a while before she gave it to his family.
The case centers on whether anything was deleted or changed on the phone during that time.
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary remanded
Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3.
Police even recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort twice (once with Goyal and once with Chaudhary) to piece together what really happened.
There's also talk that Goyal canceled a pre-wedding trip to Bali with Agarwal, and her relationship with Chaudhary had raised concerns from Agarwal's family.