Pune police probe whether Siya Goyal tampered with phone evidence India Jul 01, 2026

The murder case of Pune real estate agent Ketan Agarwal just got more complicated.

Police are now looking into whether his fiancee, Siya Goyal, tampered with evidence: specifically, Agarwal's phone was with her for a while before she gave it to his family.

The case centers on whether anything was deleted or changed on the phone during that time.