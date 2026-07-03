Pune police recover phone possibly linked to Ketan Agrawal's death
India
Pune police just uncovered a one-year-old phone at accused Siya Goyal's home, and it might be the missing link in Ketan Agrawal's death at Lohagad Fort.
Investigators are digging into deleted chats packed with nicknames and coded messages, hoping to figure out how Agrawal's phone ended up with Goyal before his family arrived.
Goyal and Chaudhary remanded 14 days
Prosecutors say these decoded chats could reveal what really happened to Agrawal and plan to confront Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary using this digital evidence.
The defense isn't happy, calling it a "fishing inquiry" and pointing to rights against self-incrimination.
Still, the court has remanded both accused to judicial custody for 14 days so the police can keep investigating the phone and any clues it holds.