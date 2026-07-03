Pune police recover phone possibly linked to Ketan Agrawal's death

Goyal and Chaudhary remanded 14 days

Prosecutors say these decoded chats could reveal what really happened to Agrawal and plan to confront Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary using this digital evidence.

The defense isn't happy, calling it a "fishing inquiry" and pointing to rights against self-incrimination.

Still, the court has remanded both accused to judicial custody for 14 days so the police can keep investigating the phone and any clues it holds.