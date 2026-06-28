Pune police seize 2-wheeler, hoodie, headphones linked to Chetan Chaudhary

Forensics underway and fast-track court approved

Forensic tests have been conducted on the seized items as investigators try to figure out what really happened and why.

Chaudhary and Goyal are in police custody until June 29.

Meanwhile, after police suspected Siya Goyal was unwilling to marry under family pressure, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam is leading prosecution efforts.

Chief Minister Fadnavis promised quick action and justice for the family.