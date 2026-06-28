Pune police seize 2-wheeler, hoodie, headphones linked to Chetan Chaudhary
Big update in the Pune murder case: police have seized a two-wheeler, hoodie, and headphones linked to Chetan Chaudhary, the man accused of traveling with businessman Ketan Agrawal to Lohagad Fort on June 18, when Agrawal died after falling from the fort.
Both Chaudhary and Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, were arrested on June 23 for suspected involvement.
Forensics underway and fast-track court approved
Forensic tests have been conducted on the seized items as investigators try to figure out what really happened and why.
Chaudhary and Goyal are in police custody until June 29.
Meanwhile, after police suspected Siya Goyal was unwilling to marry under family pressure, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case.
Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam is leading prosecution efforts.
Chief Minister Fadnavis promised quick action and justice for the family.