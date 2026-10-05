Pune poster war pits Captain Smit Machchhar, Cockroach Janta Party

Pune is buzzing over a quirky poster battle between Captain Smit Machchhar and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Posters, apparently backed by the BJP's youth wing, show a Flydubai jet and the line, 'be a machchhar, not a cockroach,' poking fun at CJP's name.

The slogan quickly took off online, racking up 393,000 views and 8.1K likes, and sparking heated debates.