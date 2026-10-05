Pune poster war pits Captain Smit Machchhar, Cockroach Janta Party
India
Pune is buzzing over a quirky poster battle between Captain Smit Machchhar and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Posters, apparently backed by the BJP's youth wing, show a Flydubai jet and the line, 'be a machchhar, not a cockroach,' poking fun at CJP's name.
The slogan quickly took off online, racking up 393,000 views and 8.1K likes, and sparking heated debates.
Captain Machchhar and CJP use mascots
Captain Machchhar made headlines after an in-flight incident on 30 September, while CJP got its unusual name from a judge calling activists "cockroaches."
Now, both sides are using animal mascots to make political points: posters allegedly put up by BJP's youth wing even said 'be a machchhar, not a cockroach.'