Pune PSI Sandeep Kadam suspended after confrontational Gypsiya Cafe video
India
A Pune Police officer, PSI Sandeep Kadam, was suspended after CCTV footage showed him confronting people and arguing with staff at Gypsiya Cafe, while still in uniform.
The video quickly spread online, sparking a lot of public anger and disappointment about his behavior.
Official inquiry into PSI Sandeep Kadam
After the clip went viral, Pune Police ran a quick check and found enough evidence to suspend Kadam.
Now, there is an official inquiry to see if he broke service rules while on duty.
Officials say any further action will depend on what the investigation finds, and they are promising to take misconduct seriously.