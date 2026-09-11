Pune ranks 12th in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 survey
Pune just landed the 12th spot in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, which checks how clean cities' air is under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
With a solid score of 183 out of 200 for big cities, Pune sits behind Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur in Maharashtra, while Mumbai trails at 28th.
Pune deploys sensors at construction sites
The city's municipal team has rolled out sensor monitors at large construction sites to keep tabs on dust and harmful particles.
Ganesh Sonune, deputy commissioner and head of the civic disaster management cell, shared that their clean-air portal helps monitor sensors, violations and zone-wise performance.
Local wards like Kothrud-Bavdhan and Dhankawdi-Katraj-Ambegaon have also been selected for state-level awards under Category 1, but challenges like vehicle emissions and road dust are still works in progress.