Pune records most dog bites and rabies deaths in Maharashtra
India
Pune has reported the most dog-bite cases and rabies deaths in Maharashtra so far in 2026.
From January to September, there were 77,286 dog bites and 14 rabies deaths (fewer bites than last year, but more lives lost to rabies).
Add in other animal bites, and Pune saw 95,621 animal-bite cases overall.
Maharashtra reports 480,206 dog bite cases
Across Maharashtra, there have been 480,206 dog-bite cases and 59 rabies deaths this year, with Thane and a few other districts also seeing high numbers.
Pune's local government is trying to tackle the problem with stray dog sterilization, vaccination drives, and public awareness campaigns to help people stay safe and get quick medical care if bitten.
Even so, rabies deaths in Pune have gone up compared to last year.