Pune Rural Police charge 65-year-old with toddler rape and murder
Pune Rural Police have quickly filed a massive charge sheet against a 65-year-old man accused of raping and killing a three-year-old girl on May 1.
Investigators pulled together 50 witness statements, CCTV footage, and forensic reports, all pointing to the accused, who was last seen with the child.
He's currently in custody, with DNA evidence linking him to the crime.
Maharashtra CM seeks death penalty
The trial is set for a fast-track court under the National Mission for Safety of Women, and Maharashtra's chief minister has said they'll push for the death penalty.
The victim's mother reported the crime right away under strict child protection laws, leading to the suspect's arrest soon after the body was found.
Police say they're committed to ensuring justice is served swiftly.