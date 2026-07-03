Pune Rural Police detain classmate in realtor Ketan Agarwal murder

Goyal and Chaudhary plotted Agarwal murder

According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary spent weeks planning Agarwal's murder, even making several failed attempts before finally luring him to the fort for an outing and pushing him into a gorge.

They tried to make it look like an accident at first, but evidence like call records and CCTV footage pointed to a plot.

The case has drawn attention because of how young those involved are and the twists in the investigation.