Pune Rural Police detain classmate in realtor Ketan Agarwal murder
Pune Rural Police detained a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary, the main suspect in realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Investigators think this classmate knew about the plan ahead of time and met with both Chaudhary and co-accused Siya Goyal after the incident.
Police are now figuring out if he will be treated as a witness or possibly face charges himself.
Goyal and Chaudhary plotted Agarwal murder
According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary spent weeks planning Agarwal's murder, even making several failed attempts before finally luring him to the fort for an outing and pushing him into a gorge.
They tried to make it look like an accident at first, but evidence like call records and CCTV footage pointed to a plot.
The case has drawn attention because of how young those involved are and the twists in the investigation.